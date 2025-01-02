Two Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Following Harare Chase, Third Suspect Still at Large

Spread the love

HARARE – Two suspected armed robbers were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad after a high-speed chase through Harare’s Central Business District on December 29, 2024.

The suspects, Mufaro Mupandira (29) and Brandon Chitiyo (21), are accused of being involved in a series of armed robberies targeting taxis and private vehicles over the span of several days, between December 21 and December 29, 2024. A third suspect, Fidelis Muchemwa, remains on the run.

The police operation began after detectives received information linking the suspects to multiple robbery cases. A high-speed pursuit ensued from Sam Nujoma Bus Terminus, eventually ending at the corner of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Angwa Street, where the two were apprehended. The suspects were in possession of a Mazda Familia vehicle, which had been stolen earlier in the day in Beatrice after they hired a driver from the Boka area. The stolen vehicle was reportedly used as a getaway car in several of their crimes.

Following the arrest, the suspects led investigators to Coventry Road, where they claimed to have hidden the machetes used in the robberies. However, as they attempted to flee, they were shot in the legs to prevent their escape. The police believe the suspects are connected to several vehicle theft incidents, including one in Chitungwiza where a Honda Fit and other valuables were stolen. Another robbery occurred in Domboshava, where a taxi driver was attacked and robbed after being hired by the suspects under the guise of being passengers.

The police have launched an active search for the third suspect, Fidelis Muchemwa, and are appealing to the public for any information that may help in his capture. Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged anyone with leads to contact the National Complaints Desk or report to the nearest police station.

The arrests have raised concerns over the growing risk to taxi drivers and private vehicle owners in Harare, and authorities are reminding the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

