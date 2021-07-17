Two men counting cash in car robbed of US$20,000 in Bulawayo: police

BULAWAYO – Armed robbers went away with US$17,000 after storming a vehicle in which two men were counting money in central Bulawayo, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Three men armed with pistols pounced on two complainants who were counting cash in a Nissan Tiida vehicle which was parked along 11th and 12th Avenue along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

“The suspects robbed the complainants of US$17,000 and R40,000 (US$2,700) cash and drove away in a Honda Fit vehicle registration number AEI 2641.”

The incident allegedly happened on Friday, but the police statement did not state at what time.

Police have appealed for information.

Last week, Bulawayo police revealed that there were 32 armed robberies in a four-month period between March 1 and June 30.

Two people were shot by the armed robbers, one fatally.