Two die in speed chase

Two people died last night after their car crashed into a tree during a speed chase with a police officer along the Gweru-Bristol Road.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police have instituted criminal and disciplinary action against the police constable who was involved in the fatal speed chase.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fatal road traffic accident that occurred along Bristol Road on 28 April at around 2230 hours. Two people who were in a Toyota Aqua that was in a speed chase with Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba died on the spot when their vehicle hit a tree,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

