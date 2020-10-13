Tsenengamu denied bail, Magistrate says he is safe in prison

HARARE – Former Zanu PF Youth League political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu was denied bail by a court on Tuesday after a magistrate said his life was in danger outside prison walls.

Tsenengamu, who was expelled from Zanu PF in March over an anti-corruption crusade which upset the party’s donors, is facing a charge of inciting the public to commit violence back in July.

He was arrested last Friday after he handed himself to the police complaining that unidentified people were stalking him and his family.

Nduna said Tsenengamu is no longer safe in the society, and the best way to keep him safe was to lock him in prison.

He stated that the law of bail is very clear that the movement of an accused person can be restricted due to prevailing circumstances.

“The accused was flushed out of hiding seeking protection from unknown persons who were stalking him and the court is aware of this,” said Nduna.

“He did not wilfully surrender himself to the police but was driven there by fears for his life, hence submissions by the State are a relevant factor to keep him safe from danger.”

Tsenengamu’s lawyers had insisted that he was fit for bail because MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume were all granted bail yet they are facing the same charges.

Nduna said the fact presented by the defence that others facing the same charges are out on bail was relevant, but noted that their lives were not in danger.

The magistrate said the threats against Tsenengamu’s life are so serious that he sought refuge at a police station.

Tsenengamu’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo said they will appeal for bail at the High Court.