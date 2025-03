Spread the love

Musician Trevor Dongo was arrested by police officers from Harare Central Police Station Wednesday, charged with malicious damage to property.

The charges are emanating from the fire at his rented apartment in the CBD.

He went to the station with his lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni and signed a “warned and cautioned” statement before he was released.

Dongo told the police he was not there when the fire started.

