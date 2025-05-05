Tragic end to property-sharing row

Spread the love

A PROPERTY-SHARING dispute after divorce led to tragedy when Peter Center allegedly fatally stabbed his estranged wife, Ms Sophia Mackenzie, a bartender in Chegutu.

The couple had been married for only eight months.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, which occurred on Friday last week.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred in Chegutu on May 2, 2025, in which Sophia Mackenzie (33) was allegedly stabbed in the lower abdomen with a sharp object by her husband, only identified as Peter Center,” he said.

“The two, who had been living together for eight months, had a dispute over property-sharing after divorce.”

According to locals, Center struck gold during their good days, leading to the acquisition of various properties.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...