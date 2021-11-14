Top Zanu PF Official Arrested For Armed Robbery

ZANU PF Filabusi district chairman Arthur Nhliziyo has been arrested for allegedly hijacking at gunpoint two Zambian haulage trucks which were carrying copper along the Victoria Falls /Bulawayo highway.

Nhliziyo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Marygold Ndlovu facing armed robbery charges.

According to the state outline, Nhliziyo and his accomplices allegedly intercepted the two South Africa bound copper loaded trucks in Dete area in Matabeleland North.

The stolen trucks and copper concentrate valued at US$452 413, 64 was recovered at the accused’s homestead.

The state is alleging that on October 10, 2021 at around 8pm, Nhliziyo in the company of his accomplices and armed with a pistol, hijacked the two trucks which were parked along the highway.

The trucks were loaded with 30 tonnes of copper concentrate and 30 tonnes of copper cathodes each.

The accused allegedly tied hands and legs of both drivers and forced them to lie on the trucks beds before driving the vehicles to the accused’s homestead where they left the trailers and consignments.

“They then went to dump the truck horses and the drivers at Mhandamabwe area in Chivi before going back to the accused’s homestead and offloaded one trailer with copper concentrate. The empty trailer was recovered together with one of the drivers’ passports and their belongings,” reads part of the state outline.

The state opposed bail arguing that there is overwhelming evidence linking the accused to the case.

Magistrate Ndlovu remanded Nhliziyo in custody to November 29, 2021.

Bob Sansole from Dube, Mguni legal Practitioners is representing Nhliziyo.

