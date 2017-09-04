Tissue paper falls ‘killing’ Gweru teacher in a supermarket

GWERU – A Gweru teacher has died allegedly after a consignment of tissue paper fell on her while she was shopping at one of the country’s biggest supermarkets in Gweru.

It could not be established at the time of going to Press whether the death of Sarah Masenda (48), a grade 3 teacher at Cecil John Rhodes Primary School was due to the incident but sources said she was taken to hospital after falling unconscious and never recovered.

Police declined to comment but sources said that a report was made soon after the death of the teacher. The Supermarket’s Gweru manager referred all questions to the head office in Harare.

The husband of the late a Mr Masenda declined to comment saying that the family was still in mourning. This was after a Mirror reporter visited the family home.

It is understood that on July 30, 2017 Masenda of Southdowns was doing her shopping in the Supermarket when a consignment of tissue paper dropped from a height of approximately 5 meters hitting her.

Till operators at the supermarket who talked to The Mirror said when the tissues fell on her there must have been a wooden plank that hit her head.

“That woman was doing her shopping when a consignment of tissue paper dropped on her. I think she was hit by a wooden plank on the head because she became unconscious and an ambulance was called to take her to Clay Bank Clinic,” said a till operator who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity.

It is said that Masenda’s health continued to deteriorate while at Clay Bank Clinic and on August 4, 2017 she was transferred to Parerinyatwa Hospital. She died on August 18, 2017. – Masvingo Mirror