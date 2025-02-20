Three Mabvuku women face murder charges

Spread the love

Three women from Mabvuku have been charged with murder following an alleged assault on a man at a bar in Old Tafara, which resulted in his death two days later.

Mavis Gambiza (36), Sharon Tayengwa (26), and Sharon Mafushe, appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova and were remanded in custody to March 3, pending indictment for trial.

The State, represented by prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, alleges that in the early hours of February 13 at Babylon Bar in Old Tafara, the three confronted Charles Julius, accusing him of stealing Gambiza’s cellphone.

In the ensuing altercation, the women are said to have repeatedly struck Julius on the head with a pot and other unidentified objects, causing severe injuries.

Julius was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for treatment under Mabvuku police reference OB1027/25 and was discharged the same day.

However, he succumbed to his injuries two days later at his home.

The police apprehended the three accused on the same day of his death, leading to their court appearance.

Magistrate Matova informed the accused that their application for bail would need to be made at the High Court. – Herald

