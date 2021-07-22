Three dangerous Zimbabwean armed robbers escape from SA prison

Three Zimbabwean armed robbers and a South African man are on the run after escaping from police custody on Wednesday evening while being transported from Polokwane Central Correctional facility to Mokopane in Limpopo province.

The four who were being moved pending sentencing for a charge of armed robbery tomorrow.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the quartet was part of seven others who were being transported in a police vehicle.

He said the police in Westenburg were now carrying out a search operation for John Fine (39, Dennis Hove (39) and Clifford Matonhori (31) all Zimbabweans, and Figos Madisha (40) a South African who escaped with a police service pistol.

“They managed to escape from a police motor vehicle along the R101 road next to Eerstegoud Trading Store around 2330 hours,” said Brig Mojapelo.

“Seven prisoners were being transported from Polokwane Correctional Centre to Mokopane for sentencing when four of them allegedly escaped.

The prisoners also managed to grab a service pistol belonging to a police officer during the incident before fleeing into the nearby bushes. The other three prisoners remained in the vehicle”.

He said the suspects had been arrested and convicted for robbery with aggravating circumstances which they committed in April 2019 in the Mokopane policing area.

Brig Mojapelo warned members of the community against approaching the suspects whom he said were considered to be very dangerous.

“Anyone with information that can assist the Police to find the four prisoners should contact Westenburg Detective-Commander Captain Tshikudo on 0027825658566 or crime stop number 0027860010111 or the nearest Police Station,” said Brig Mojapelo.