“They Raided Wrong House,” Joseph Nemaisa’s Armed Robbery Case Takes New

“They Raided The Wrong House,” Joseph Nemaisa’s Armed Robbery Case Takes New Twist After Another Suspect Is Arrested

Former CID Joseph Nemaisa’s armed robbery case has taken a new twist as it has emerged that the armed robbers raided the wrong house.

This comes after the Police arrested Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga (21) in connection with the armed robbery incident which occurred at Nemaisa’s Chadcombe residence on 6 December 2021.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police released a press statement on their Twitter handle confirming the development.

According to the police statement, the armed robbery case that took place at Nemaisa Chadcombe house was a case of wrong target as Nyamhunga had given his accomplices some information on some cash transactions by a Company where he is employed.

Nyamhunga is reported to have informed his accomplices that the money was kept at his employer’s house in Chadcombe who happens to stay about four to five houses away from Nemaisa’s residence.

Nyamhunga and his accomplices have been to five counts of armed robberies which occured in Harare and Marondera.

The police have since recovered some of the stolen property.

iHarare is publishing the press statement in its entirety;

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 8TH DECEMBER 2021 NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN AN ARMED ROBBERY CASE AT JOSEPH NEMAISA’S CHADCOMBE RESIDENCE The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga (21) in connection with the armed robbery incident which occurred at Joseph Nemaisa’s Chadcombe residence on 6th December 2021. Comprehensive Police investigations have revealed that, Nemaisa’s family was a case of wrong target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga had given his accomplices some information on some cash transactions by a Company where he is employed. He told his accomplices that the money is kept at his employer’s house in Chadcombe. The employer stays about four to five houses away from Nemaisa’s residence. The attack on Nemaisa’s residence is therefore a case of mistaken identity or target as Shine, Tanaka Nyamhunga was in constant touch with Tariro Gora with a view of having his employer targeted by the armed robbers. The suspects are now linked to five (5) counts of armed robbery which occurred in Marondera, Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort, Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth more than US$52 30 00 was stolen. Police enquiries have shown that the .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and 303 rifle were stolen from a complainant in Marondera on 15th November 2021. Police have also recovered a Tablet cellphone white in colour, a POS Machine, a Bella wrist watch, a 12v Fortuner solar battery, Polar digital watch, a digital clock, 12,5 kg gas tank, steel Salton heater, Karbon A25 Cellphone, a gold chain, Espit clock, Necklaces, a Tanita gold scale, Nokia 3310 cellphone, Nikon camera, 10 long steel tape kaglong, Tecno N8 cellphone, Morphie power station plus XL, Goldair desk fan, home theatre speakers, Black satchel, marshal amplification PLC, Magneto TM light, steam irons, HP laptop charger, Rainbow solar invetor, microwave, Admiral AD201OBT Speaker, clock watches, perfumes, golf stick, table chess clock, vehicle keys [unknown vehicle], green tent bag, black bag in the suspects’ homes. An k 47 rifle was also recovered from Wirimai Nyandoro’s residence. Investigations to link the suspects to more other cases are still underway as Police are hunting other suspects and accomplices linked to the gang. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns all criminals that Police has stepped up efforts to pluck them out and bring sanity to all communities. Members of the Public are urged to continue cooperating with the Police on all crime matters.”

