Terror at Mazowe mine after Chatunga Mugabe allegedly leads AK-47 raid

Spread the love

MAZOWE, Zimbabwe – A security guard is battling for his life after being brutally assaulted at a Mazowe mining site, allegedly by former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga, and a group of men wielding AK-47 assault rifles.

Tensions erupted on Wednesday around 4PM when Chatunga reportedly led a heavily armed team into the Ultimate Mining concession, which borders Grace Mugabe’s farm, accusing the Ultimate Mining concession staff of harbouring trespassers who were repeatedly making forays into his mother’s property.

“We were told our crime was allowing illegal gold panners to trespass on their land,” said one of the victims who asked not to be named fearing reprisal.

The clash was reportedly sparked when trespassers at the Mugabe estate fled into Ultimate Mining grounds. The assailants accused the mine security of failing to act on the breaches — an alleged inaction that reportedly angered Chatunga and preceded the assault.

“The next thing we saw were men brandishing AK-47s, and Chatunga among them. Our security guard was suddenly attacked by Chatunga himself, who shouted, ‘wasiirei vanhu vachipinda mumunda wapresident chaivo?!’ (Why did you allow people to enter the real president’s land?),” said a mine official who requested anonymity.

At least three workers were seriously injured, suffering fractures to the skull, ribs, cheekbone, and limbs, according to medical reports and X-rays seen by ZimLive.

Amid the chaos, there was accidental firearm discharge. A supervisor who rushed in to diffuse the situation, was allegedly caught in the crossfire and assaulted, along with two other staffers identified as Chipara, Muchemwa and the security guard Elvis Bvumbwe.

“I tried to reason with them, but they accused me of hiring thugs to attack them,” said the supervisor, who showed hospital scans of fractured cheekbone and broken nose during an interview with ZimLive.

The victims say they were frogmarched nearly 200 meters into the Mugabe compound, doused with water, and repeatedly beaten with logs and metal rods. Bvumbwe, one of the most seriously injured, sustained multiple fractures while attempting to shield himself, doctors noted.

Broken … An X-Ray exam showed one of the victims of the attack with broken bone

An affidavit from Dr Motto Hope of Parirenyatwa Hospital, provided at the request of Mazowe Police, confirmed Bvumbwe suffered a fractured left ulna bone and severe bruising caused by both sharp and blunt trauma, with injuries classified as severe and potentially permanent.

The formal police request for medical examination sent to Parirenyatwa Hospital, read: “Would you please have this person examined by a medical practitioner and the appropriate medical examination report form completed.”

The statement added: “Patient was assaulted all over the body and sustained [injuries] on the head, back and left hand… requesting for a medical affidavit.”

Last Dube, an Ultimate Mine employee who accompanied the victims to the hospital said: “I escorted the police to the scene after making the report. The officers saw that the victims were soaked in blood and visibly weak. They said given their condition, it was better we prioritised medical attention because if we take them straight to the police station they might die there.”

Dube said the victims were wheeled into Parirenyatwa Hospital because they were unable to walk.

Despite this, witnesses said Chatunga remained defiant even at the Mazowe Police Station.

“If (President) Mnangagwa hears I’m at Mazowe Police, everyone here will be fired,” he allegedly said, prompting the officer-in-charge to retreat to his vehicle.

Chatunga then reportedly drove off without being detained.

Medical bills for the injured have already surpassed US$2,000, according to Ultimate Mine General Manager Joel Mushoriwa, who says staff are traumatised and living in fear.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. The injuries are severe, and so far we’ve incurred over US$2,000 just for initial check-ups. We’re hoping the law takes its course, but it’s difficult when the person involved claims to be untouchable,” Mushoriwa said.

The case was officially logged under Report Received Book (RRB) Number 6347367 at Mazowe Police Station.

Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Paul Nyathi were unsuccessful at the time of publication. – ZimLive