Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

With the surge in armed robberies throughout the country, Safeguard Security has urged its clients and members of the public to minimise the amount of cash they keep on their premises and ensure all entry points on their property are secure.

It has also urged them to make sure that any access control systems are working to ensure access to premises and secure areas is controlled effectively and that all their security systems, including alarms and panic systems, are functioning properly.

As part of its campaign to ensure that entry points in houses and commercial buildings are secure, it is encouraging the installation of Xpanda security gates that can be installed in doorways and passage areas to block off entry.

Designed to offer secure protection for any premises, Xpanda gates combine innovative technology with robust materials to ensure the highest level of security.

Safeguard Engineering general manager Tinarwo Chiremba says Safeguard, which is the authorised distributor of Xpanda products in Zimbabwe, can offer the complete range of Xpanda products, which include security gates, window security screens and roller shutters.

“The Xpanda gates, screens and shutters are designed to protect homes and businesses from unauthorised entry and potential break-ins. They are constructed using durable material such as steel and aluminium, ensuring they can withstand significant force and resist tampering,” he said.

“They are available in various styles and finishes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including residential properties, commercial establishments and industrial facilities.

“They are built to last and provide maximum security. They also come equipped with advanced locking mechanisms, including tamper-proof double slam-locks, that provide quick protection in case of emergencies, since they can just be slammed shut and lock automatically.

“They are available in a wide range of UV-resistant colours and finishes and can be tailored to match the aesthetics of any property,” Mr Chiremba added.

He went on to explain that the doors are designed with glass-filled nylon rollers and low profile anti-trip bottom tracks to ensure smooth and easy operation. He said the T-Max and X-Door models have proved particularly popular.

“The T-Max is one of the strongest products in the range. It is designed for strength, made from steel and aluminium. The amount of steel in it gives it extra strength. It is ideal for high security and for protecting shop-fronts.

“Xpanda is so confident of the strength and security value of the T-Max that it comes with a break-in repair or replace warranty, meaning that if an intruder were to successfully gain entry into your property through a locked Xpanda door or gate, we will replace or repair the door that has been damaged for free,” he added.

“The X-Door is an affordable retractable trellis door with a tamper-proof double slam-lock for quick protection. It is not only strong but aesthetically pleasing. It is perfect for homes seeking an aesthetic appeal without compromising on security,” he said.

Mr Chiremba pointed out that there is also a range of affordable do-it-yourself lower security doors that are a good first step for controlling access.

“They are available in a variety of styles and finishes, allowing property owners to choose a design that complements their property’s appearance. This ensures that security does not come at the expense of visual appeal.

“Knowing that their property is protected by Xpanda safety doors gives homeowners and business owners peace of mind.

“Housebreaking and robberies have become increasingly common. It is important, therefore, to ensure your home or business is secure. This requires physical barriers to the entrance to your building, as well as other security measures, such as an effective alarm system and rapid response security service.

“Safeguard has been providing security services for over half a century and continues to adopt the latest security measures to ensure the protection of homes and businesses. It therefore offers a wide range of security services, including security gates and fencing, security guards, alarm systems, CCTV, rapid response, cash management, automated safes and cash and valuables in transit services,” Mr Chiremba said.

“We keep abreast of international trends in security and the security threats that are prevalent in Zimbabwe, where housebreaking and robbery have become increasingly common,” he added.

