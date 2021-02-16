Supa Mandiwanzira to sue South African blog

Mandiwanzira announced the legal action in an SABC debate he had with Mark Heywood the Editor of Maverick Citizen, a section of the Daily Maverick.

Former Cabinet Minister Supa Mandiwanzira is taking legal action against a South African blog, the Daily Maverick over a discredited report which claims that Zimbabwe is captured by cartels.

Mandiwanzira said the Maverick Citizen will be receiving papers this week from his lawyers in Johannesburg.

Mandiwanzira was left crying foul over what he called “staggering incompetence” by the Daily Maverick, whose exclusive report on the massive scale of State Capture and corruption in Zimbabwe is gaining international attention.

Mandiwanzira, the Zanu-PF MP for Nyanga South, is media-shy and rarely reacts to negative articles about him, despite being the owner of one of Zimbabwe’s largest diversified media businesses.

But he launched a surprise attack on the Maverick on Tuesday evening, after his name featured in the report which throughout the day was widely circulated and tweeted by leading opposition political figures in Zimbabwe as well as senior figures in U.S. and U.K. corridors of power.

Maverick editor Mark Heywood, earlier on wrote that the report ‘provides a post mortem of the cancer that killed the Zimbabwean dream of freedom and independence’.