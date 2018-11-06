News Ticker

Supa Mandiwanzira arrested

November 6, 2018

Supa Mandiwanzira and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE – Former government Minister and news report Supa Mandiwanzira has been arrested and his lawyer Selby Hwacha confirmed they are at CID Serious Fraud where Mandiwanzira has been invited for an interview.

More to follow….



