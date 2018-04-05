Strange twists in Walter Magaya’s case

Thieves are reported to have broken into the offices of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya’s lawyers and stole computers and court documents on his case currently at the High Court.

According to Newsday Magaya’s lawyer Everson Chatambudza said the thieves stole three desktops, three laptops, a commissioner of oaths stamp, seal and Magaya’s court documents.

He said, however, that this was not the first time that thieves had broken into the lawyers’ offices, stealing documents relating to Magaya’s case.

Magaya appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of rape, unlawful termination of pregnancy and obstruction of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and his case will continue on 25 April.

Magaya’s lawyers have accused prosecutor-general Ray Goba of unprofessionalism as they claim Magaya has no case to answer because the alleged victim has since withdrawn the case saying she falsely implicated Magaya in the rape.

The State says it has 11 witnesses and will produce evidence that the victim Petronellah Mandaza was allegedly paid $100 000 to silence her.

Mandaza’s lawyer is also accusing Goba of interviewing a rape suspect Kudakwashe Elliot without reporting him to the police when he was aware that Elliot was on the wanted list.

Elliot who is reported to be a former boyfriend of Mandaza is one of the State witnesses in the Magaya trial.

Rape victims are normally protected by law but Mandaza went public when he confessed to falsely implicating Magaya.