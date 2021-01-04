South Africans arrested in Zimbabwe for smuggling undocumented Malawians

Two South African nationals who allegedly attempted to smuggle 15 undocumented Malawians out of Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post have appeared in court for allegedly contravening the Immigration act.

Mollo Edward Mojalefa(41) and Isaac Mahlatji (40) appeared in court charged with contravening the Immigration Act after allegedly assisting illegal immigrants to enter the country without permits.

It is the State’s case that on the 31st of last month the accused who were travelling in a South African registered mini bus tried to leave the country through the Forbes Border post with 15 Malawian nationals on board.

The immigration officer on duty reported the pair to the police resulting in their arrest.

The pair has been remanded in custody.