South African man jailed for attempting to smuggle stolen Toyota Hilux to Zimbabwe

A 34-year-old man, Solomon Chiloane, has appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, after he was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The case against Chiloane was postponed to 29 July 2025 for further investigations, while he was remanded in custody.

Chiloane was arrested after police in Limpopo received information about a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie. The vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday around the Lyttleton policing area in Tshwane.

“On Monday, information was received about the bakkie that was reportedly driven from Gauteng province along the R101 public road headed to Limpopo province,” said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.