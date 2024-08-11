South African man arrested driving stolen Toyota Prado VX to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

SOUTH African members of the Limpopo police force’s provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Team have arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of a white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which is presumed stolen. The breakthrough was made after the South African Police Service (SAPS) received a tip-off about a stolen vehicle that was on its way to being smuggled into neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge port of entry.

“The (police) team responded promptly, and a white Toyota Prado VX, which was reported stolen on Monday, 05 August 2024 in Villieria policing area, Pretoria in Gauteng province was spotted at the R37 from Lebowakgomo to Polokwane,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The police intercepted the popular SUV, and upon searching it, Ledwaba said the driver, “who is a South African national, was unable to produce the valid documents of the vehicle”. The man was apprehended on the spot for possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle.

“The police established that the vehicle, a white Toyota Prado, is at a value of R900,000,” Ledwaba added. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest and commended the police officers “for always being dedicated to their duties and persistently recovering the stolen vehicles”. The arrested man will appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On Friday, IOL reported that a Toyota Land Cruiser 200, worth R4 million, had been recovered by police in Lebowakgomo near Polokwane in Limpopo. The recovered vehicle reportedly belongs to Mandla Mandela, who is a Member of Parliament and grandson of former president Nelson Mandela. According to police, the Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen at a parking lot at Menlyn Mall, in Tshwane, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Limpopo said the giant SUV was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when it was intercepted before reaching the border. A 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle as well as contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he had entered South Africa illegally. IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...