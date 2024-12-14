South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman convicted for bribery attempt

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman has been slapped with a hefty fine after he got convicted for a bribery attempt on officers who were carrying out an investigation into his identity document.

Prince Dube, director of Intsukuzonke Motors, was contracted by Wesbank to repair a government fleet of cars, according to a statement by police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha.

On 3 April this year, Dube approached a Wesbank forensic investigator and offered R60,000 (US$3,353) to halt an investigation after it was discovered that his identity document was marked for deletion by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

This would have led to the immediate termination of his contract with Wesbank.

“The forensic investigator promptly reported the bribery attempt to the SCCI office in Johannesburg,” Ramovha said.

“Following the necessary procedures, a search and seizure operation was executed on 5 April 2024 after authorization was granted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Dube was arrested at Wesbank offices in Fairlands upon handing over the money.”

Confronted with overwhelming evidence, Ramovha said, Dube pleaded guilty to corruption.

On 11 December 2024, the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to a fine of R60,000 or six years’ imprisonment, with half of the sentence suspended for five years, provided he does not commit a similar offence during this period.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa praised the investigators and the prosecution team for their swift and effective pursuit of justice.

“We are immensely proud to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of these dedicated individuals,” he said.

Source: ZimLive

