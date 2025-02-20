Son of Zanu PF Midlands stalwart Charles Simbi in court on armed robbery charges

Spread the love

GWERU – Former Gweru councillor and Midlands Zanu PF stalwart Charles Simbi’s son and a relative have been arraigned before the Gweru Magistrate Courts facing armed robbery charges along with five others.

Nyasha Osward Simbi, 27, of Southview in Gweru and a relative, Alex Simbi, 42, of Mkoba 6 in Gweru, are employed at Thunderbird 42 Mine, operated by Charles, 56.

Charles, a losing Zanu PF candidate for the Mkoba parliamentary seat, also has a pending fraud case, where he allegedly forged land ownership papers using his wife Zodwa Thembinkosi in a bid to seize mining claims at a farm just outside Gweru.

The two, Nyasha and Alex, are allegedly part of a seven-man gang that robbed individuals at nearby MT Mine on February 8, 2025, at approximately 3AM using a pistol, machetes, and knobkerries while demanding cash and gold.

The other five suspects are Kimton Sibanda, 25, and Samu Sibanda, 24, both from Beneti Village in Lower Gwelo under Chief Sogwala; Takudzwa Nyoni, 33, of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo; Hercluse Nhongo, 29, of Clifton Park in Gweru; and Bright Ndlovu, 43, from Malamulela Village under Chief Nduku in Zhombe.

They were arrested by police a day after the robbery on February 9, 2025.

Court papers seen by ZimLive show that the seven are facing two counts of armed robbery and one count of assault.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that the gang arrived at MT Mine and threatened Shepherd Kutse and Norman Mahlani with knobkerries and a pistol, and further assaulted them with machetes all over their bodies demanding cash and gold.

“They went on to take a Samsung A33 cellphone (from Kutse) and a Samsung S23 (from Mahlani),” read the court papers.

On the third count, the seven are facing assault charges as defined in Section 89 of the Criminal Law and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

“One or more of them assaulted Stephen Ndlovu with machetes and knobkerries, demanding cash and gold. The complainant managed to escape. The complainant sustained a cut on the left leg,” the NPA alleges.

The gang was positively identified by witnesses and the complainants.

The accused were remanded in custody to February 25, 2025, and are being represented by lawyer Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara, and Chikukwa Legal Practitioners. – ZimLive

