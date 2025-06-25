Smugglers dump Honda Fit, contraband after cops chase

Spread the love

MUTARE – An anti-smuggling crack team deployed in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland peripheral borders intercepted and foil an attempt by unknown assailants to smuggle second-hand clothing bales from Mozambique into Zimbabwe following the discovery of an abandoned Honda Fit vehicle fully loaded with nine bales, which was dumped at the accident scene during a suspicious chase.

The smugglers’ vehicle is believed to have failed to adhere to precautionary traffic regulations, lost control at a road intersection and rammed into a tree before those onboard disappeared into thin air.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed that the law enforcement agencies have surrendered the contraband and vehicle to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as an exhibit. Meanwhile, they (ZRP) are appealing for any information leading to the arrests of the culprits, and investigations are still in progress to locate them and the vehicle’s ownership.

“On 23 June 2025 at around 17:00 hours during their routine patrols, our anti-smuggling teams received information to the effect that a blue Honda Fit vehicle (registration number AEE0342 in transit to Sakubva, fully loaded with a contraband of second hand clothes from Mozambique into Zimbabwe totalling to nine bales through an illicit entry point known as kwaRimayi,” Inspector Chinyoka said.

“The anti-smuggling teams tried to pursue the vehicle reportedly used during the illegal exercise using possible smuggling routes linking major roads. In their quest to locate the vehicle, they received an anonymous call to the effect that there is a car involved in an accident at an intersection in Greenside, which was abandoned at the scene,” Insp. Chinyoka added.

Upon receiving the call, the teams responded and surrendered everything in the custody of ZIMRA