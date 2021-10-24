Smoking dagga lands trio in soup

THREE Mutare men will rue the day they smoked marijuana in public after they were arrested and arraigned before the courts.

The trio – Talent Morris (36), Gamuchirai Ruvende (25) and Tapiwa Matangira (25) – appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Prisca Manhibi facing charges of contravening Section 157 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 09.23

Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

She told the court that on October 18, detectives from CID Mutare received information that the accused persons were dealing in dangerous drugs at Green Gate in town.

“Acting on the information, detectives proceeded to the place where they observed the three taking turns to smoke dagga,” said Ms Chiwanza.

The detectives swiftly reacted and arrested the trio.

Pleading guilty to the charges, the accused persons said they smoke dagga as a way of passing up time and kill boredom.

Ms Manhibi cautioned the three, urging the trio to find something useful and productive to occupy them and use their time for.

She sentenced the three to perform 50 hours of community service each at Mutare Criminal Courts before ordering them to wash all the cars in the court’s parking bay. – Manica Post

