Former President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore was granted $30 bail by Harare Magistrate Elisha Singano. Chikore who was arrested a few hours before his court appearance is facing charges of kidnapping Zimbabwe Airways employee Bertha Zakeyo.

The magistrate ruled that there was no compelling evidence to deny Chikore bail and ordered him to reside at his address and not to interfere with the state’s witnesses. Chikore was represented by lawyer Jonathan Samukange.