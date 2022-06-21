Sikhala in leg-irons questions why armed robbers are walking uncuffed

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala Monday took the state to task over its continued use of leg irons and cuffs on him and co-accused Godfrey Sithole, while armed robbers went unchained.

The two, who are charged with inciting public violence had their case rolled over to Wednesday by deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza.

Prosecutor Michael Reza was forced to apologise on behalf of prison officers after Sikhala shouted from the dock that what he and his colleague were being subject to was unheard of.

The officers claimed they had misplaced keys to the leg irons before they were found.

“This is not right. Why are we in leg irons while armed robbers are walking uncuffed,” he complained.

As bail hearing continued, the duo’s lawyer, Alec Muchadehama demanded the release of the video in which his clients allegedly incited violence.

“The accused persons as we speak did not even see the video, so should they be denied bail for something they do not even know?

“The investigating officer even told the court that the video was later removed from social media while the accused were in police custody,” said Muchadehama.

Reza said the State will stick to the doctrine of common cause.

The magistrate said he will hand over his judgement on Wednesday.

Sikhala and Sithole face public violence charges after clashes rocked the funeral wake and memorial service of murdered CCC party activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali’s body was found last week dismembered and thrown into a well at the home of claimed Zanu-PF supporter and murder suspect Pius Jamba

Prosecutors allege that Sikhala, who is also the Ali family lawyer, urged Zimbabweans to avenge the Ali’s murder in a video which went viral on social media.

For his part, Sithole, the CCC member of Parliament for Chitungwiza North, is charged with participating in inciting violence and arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu-PF supporters.