Side-kick denies “Kuda Tagwirei Has Fled To Britain” Claims

Tino Machakaire, a ZANU PF MP who represents Wedza constituency in the National Assembly, has dismissed Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s claim that Sakunda Holdings owner, Kuda Tagwirei has fled the country to Britain.

Writing on Twitter late on Thursday, Machakaire, who was pictured sitting beside Tagwirei, said they are in Kenya on their way to Zimbabwe. Wrote Machakaire:

What does a child benefit from burning his father’s house? Kenya now enroute home. Zimbabwe is our HOME!!!#zimbabweourhome #homesweethome #ekhaya

Earlier on Thursday, Gokwe Nembudziya MP, Wadyajena had suggested that Tagwirei had initially tried to flee to America but was denied a visa. He wrote then:

Kuda Tagwirei,@Trafigura’s affiliate flees to @UKinZimbabwe on 10yr visa with wife & kids after a tip-off that ALL his shady accounts were to be frozen. Initial plan to run to the US failed after being denied a visa. This savage economic saboteur tried to bring Zim to its knees. Time is up.

Source: Pindula