Shurugwi man feeds stepdaughter acid

SHURUGWI – A Shurugwi man is in court facing a murder charge after he allegedly fed his three-month-old stepdaughter acid used in gold leeching that resulted in her death a few hours later.

Magistrate Patricia Gwetsai remanded Tatenda Masunda (24) of 188 Donga, Shurugwi in custody when he appeared in court yesterday.

Masunda will be back in court on November 15, 2024.

The incident happened last Friday. Masunda was arrested in Chegutu on Tuesday after he ran away from Shurugwi.

The infant died a few hours after consuming the acid.

Circumstances are that Masunda was employed at Nash 1 Mine in Shurugwi and he was staying with his wife Muchaneta Zindera and her three months old daughter Tatenda Junior Hwacha.

Masunda allegedly returned home from work on Saturday with a 200ml Ranger spirit cooler container with acid and hid it.

On the fateful day, Zindera left the house around 5 am to go and do laundry at a community borehole 2km from the homestead.

Masunda allegedly requested his wife to leave the infant in his care. He allegedly retrieved the acid and fed it to the infant.

The infant started crying and Masunda took her to her mother. He then returned home, packed all his belongings and escaped to Chegutu.

Zindere noticed that her daughter’s health was deteriorating and she rushed her to Zvamabande Hospital where she was transferred to Shurugwi District Hospital.

The minor died upon arrival at the hospital.

Masunda was arrested on Tuesday in Chegutu and brought to stand trial in Shurugwi.

Tafadzwa Guzete was prosecuted.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

