Shamva man sentenced to 111 years after conviction on rape and robbery charges

A 38-year-old Shamva man has been slapped with a 111 year-jail-term after being convicted for a spate of robberies and rape.

Luckmore Mazambani of Chakondora Village under Chief Madziwa was convicted of five counts of rape and three counts of robbery.

The serial rapist will serve 15 years in jail for each count of rape and 12 years on each count of robbery.

Mazambani went on a reign of terror in Mount Darwin from January 18, 2023 to December 17, 2023 targeting to rob women staying alone and sexually assaulting them in the process.

According to the state, on January 18, 2023 at around 11 pm, the complaint was asleep alone in her bedroom when Mazambani who was armed with a machete allegedly forced entry into her house, threatening to strike her with a machete if she made any noise and raped her once.

Mazambani demanded money from the woman and stole cash from her wallet.

It is alleged Mazambani demanded more money from the complainant and hit her several times on the legs with an axe handle.

He stole other items including a Nokia cell phone, a solar light, two pots, an axe, washing powder and soap. After the theft, he went away for a while, returned and raped her for the second time.

Using the same modus operandi, Mazambani struck again at another house on the night of December 11, 2023, when he approached a woman who was home alone preparing super outside. He robbed her of gold ore and raped her in a bush.

The state alleges that on December 17, 2023, at Mateka Village under Chief Matope, Mt Darwin, Mazambani gained unlawful entry into a house where the third complainant was sleeping with her two children.

Armed with a machete, Mazambani allegedly raped the woman three times before stealing clothes and groceries.

Medical reports and some of the recovered stolen items were used as exhibits in court. – ZBC

