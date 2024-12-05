Senior Manager Arrested for Alleged Rape of Intern

Spread the love

HARARE – A senior manager at Old Mutual, Musa Nyasha Dube Manyika, has been arrested and charged with raping a 23-year-old intern on two separate occasions. The allegations have sparked outrage and concern, as the victim claims Manyika used his position of power to intimidate her into silence by threatening to withdraw her scholarship.

Manyika, who serves as the Business Development Manager at Old Mutual, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court under case number CRB HRE 1529/24. He was granted free bail as investigations continue.

The alleged victim is a third-year student at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), who began her studies in 2022 under the Old Mutual Scholarship Programme. According to court documents, she first met Manyika in November 2022 when he was introduced to her as a member of the scholarship committee.

First Incident

The prosecution alleges that Manyika contacted the victim on a Sunday evening in November 2022, asking her to assist with packing banners at Old Mutual Gardens. He picked her up from the university campus and took her to his office, where the first assault is said to have occurred.

After completing the task, Manyika allegedly forced himself on the victim. The court heard that he pushed her against the wall, ignoring her attempts to resist and screams for help. He reportedly forced her onto his office table, removed her clothing, and raped her without protection.

According to the prosecution, Manyika apologized after the incident but threatened the victim with the loss of her scholarship if she reported the assault. He allegedly tried to pacify her by giving her branded Old Mutual items, including a bag, a juice bottle, and a cap.

Second Incident

The second alleged assault occurred months later, on June 19, 2024. Prosecutors say Manyika contacted the victim again and arranged to meet her at Ashbrittle Shopping Centre.

It is alleged that he invited her into his car, where he once again engaged in non-consensual sexual acts. The second incident has raised concerns about a potential pattern of abuse, further strengthening the State’s case against Manyika.

Public Outcry

The allegations have drawn widespread condemnation, with many calling for justice and accountability. Old Mutual has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter, leaving questions about the company’s handling of internal misconduct allegations.

The case highlights broader issues of power dynamics and abuse within workplace environments, particularly for young women in vulnerable positions.

The court is expected to hear further evidence as the trial continues. Meanwhile, advocacy groups are urging institutions to take stronger measures to protect interns and employees from such predatory behaviour.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...