Sanyati Bank Guard Turns Rogue, Nicks Over US$134,000 in Bold Heist

Spread the love

SANYATI – A security guard assigned to protect a Sanyati bank has shocked the local community by robbing the very institution he was hired to safeguard, making off with more than US$134,000 in cash.

Police have confirmed the incident, which took place on September 14, and are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the capture of the suspect, identified as Samson Mahohoma, 46.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said: “We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a security guard, Samson Mahohoma, who is wanted in connection with a robbery at a bank in Sanyati on 14 September 2024 at around 1:30 PM. The suspect, who was on duty at the time, attacked two bank tellers and three other bank officials before escaping with US$134,000 and ZAR32,800.”

Authorities have urged anyone with details about Mahohoma’s whereabouts to report to their nearest police station as the search for the fugitive intensifies.

The brazen robbery has left many in Sanyati stunned, as the suspect was entrusted with the safety and security of the bank.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...