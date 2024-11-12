Sangoma tries to burn client for demanding refund

Spread the love

A 23-year-old Mt Darwin traditional healer almost burned down his client’s house with her inside after she requested a refund.

Gertrude Kanyepi (47) of Mirisi Village had approached Gerald Makuna seeking help with her hemorrhage problem.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said on October 30, Kanyepi invited Makuna to her home around 6 pm to perform traditional rites and he charged her US$150.

Four days later, Kanyepi called Makuna, demanding a refund as her problem was persisting.

That night at around 11:30 pm, Kanyepi woke up to discover that flames had engulfed her hut.

She saw Makuna riding away from the scene on his motorcycle and reported him to the police.

Makuna was arrested by ZRP Mukumbura while attempting to flee into Mozambique.

He is facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

