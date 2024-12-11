SANDF confiscates stolen Ford Ranger Raptor near Beitbridge border

Spread the love

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in Limpopo as part of Operation Corona have intercepted a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor valued at R1,110,430 near the Musina border.

The interception occurred during a Vehicle Control Point (VCP) operation conducted in Musina town. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was en route to Zimbabwe, likely as part of an organized vehicle smuggling syndicate.

Operation Corona is an ongoing SANDF initiative aimed at curbing cross-border crimes, including smuggling, human trafficking, and other illegal activities. The swift action by the deployed soldiers underscores the effectiveness of the operation in securing South Africa’s borders.

The interception highlights the persistent issue of vehicle smuggling networks operating along the Limpopo border. These syndicates often target high-value vehicles, which are transported across the border and resold or dismantled for parts.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is among the most sought-after vehicles due to its high market value and robust features, making it a frequent target for theft.

Authorities have urged citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities near the border areas. The SANDF, along with other law enforcement agencies, remains committed to dismantling these smuggling operations and ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s borders.

Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the theft and to trace the smuggling network involved.