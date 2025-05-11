Spread the love

BIRMINGHAM, UK – A Zimbabwean man arrested after a crash on the A419 (Swindon) and admitted dangerous driving had his drugs charges dropped after British police later realised he was carrying sadza.

Appearing before Swindon Crown Court, Tinashe Ndongwe, 26, of Park Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to being behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta on February 3.

The hatchback was involved in a crash with a Kia Ceed near the Castle Eaton turnoff on the A419. Nobody was hurt.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, has since gone viral across social media platforms, after the man was briefly detained and suspected of possessing a controlled substance. Law enforcement officials initially believed the white, powdery material wrapped in plastic bags resembled illegal drugs.

However, lab tests later revealed the true contents: sadza, a staple dish widely consumed in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and other parts of southern Africa.

“Following routine testing, the substance was confirmed to be a non-controlled food product,” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Police confirmed.

“All charges against the individual have been dropped. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

The unnamed Zimbabwean man had reportedly prepared the sadza earlier that day and was transporting it home for dinner. According to sources close to the man, he was “shocked” by the ordeal but relieved that the situation was resolved swiftly.

The case has ignited conversation around cultural misunderstandings and racial profiling within British policing, with community leaders calling for greater cultural training.

“This is a reminder that not every unfamiliar item is dangerous,” said Farai Muchenje, chair of the Birmingham Zimbabwean Community Association. “Sadza is to Zimbabweans what mashed potatoes are to the British.”

Online, the incident has become the subject of humour and satire. Memes, hashtags, and cheeky commentary flooded Twitter, with one user joking, “The only thing illegal here was trying to separate a Zimbabwean man from his sadza.”

The story also sparked broader discussions about diversity awareness in policing, especially in multicultural areas like the West Midlands.

As one local radio host put it, “Next time, maybe call a Zimbabwean auntie before calling the forensics team.”

No further action is being taken in the matter.

Sadza is a thick porridge made from finely ground maize (corn) meal, widely consumed in Zimbabwe and other southern African countries. Often served with vegetables, meat, or stew, it is a daily dietary staple and a source of cultural pride.

