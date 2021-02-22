SA neoliberal-backed Zondo Commission files for impisonment of Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justuce Raymond Zondo has filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail former President Jacob Zuma for two years for contempt of court.

In Monday’s papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondent are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.

The commission said Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

The commission wants the court to set aside normal rules and for the application to heard on an urgent basis.

It said Zuma’s failure to appear at the commission and to file affidavits was unlawful and intentional.

Zondo said the court should order the minister of police and the SAPS to take the necessary steps to jail Zuma for two years. – ewn.co.za