SA neoliberal-backed Zondo Commission files for impisonment of Jacob Zuma

February 22, 2021 Staff Reporter Law & Crime 0

Former President Jacob Zuma appears on his first day at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justuce Raymond Zondo has filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail former President Jacob Zuma for two years for contempt of court.

In Monday’s papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondent are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.

The commission said Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

The commission wants the court to set aside normal rules and for the application to heard on an urgent basis.

It said Zuma’s failure to appear at the commission and to file affidavits was unlawful and intentional.

Zondo said the court should order the minister of police and the SAPS to take the necessary steps to jail Zuma for two years. – ewn.co.za



