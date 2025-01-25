SA man brutally kills wife escapes to Zim for cleansing

Spread the love

South African police are pursuing their fellow countryman who brutally killed his wife in Free State province on Friday last week before allegedly skipping the border to Zimbabwe for cleansing by a traditional healer.

The 34-year-old suspect Dakalo Nemangwele is alleged to have shot his wife (29) over a yet to be established motive.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said indications are that he could have entered into Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post.

The police have since recovered ammunition believed to have been used by Nemangwele to kill his wife.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, believed to have been shot by her husband in cold blood in the Free State. The husband is believed to have crossed into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry,” said Col Ledwaba.

“On 20 January 2025, police in Musina received information from a tracking company about a white Ford Ranger with Limpopo registration numbers, which had been parked at a 6residence in Campbell. The vehicle’s owner had been reported missing since Friday, 17 January 2025, under Moroka SAPS in Gauteng, along with his wife.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the vehicle at the residence. The property owner explained that he had kept the pick-up truck in his yard with permission from the male owner, who had borrowed a large amount of cash and indicated he intended to cross the border to Zimbabwe for spiritual assistance due to issues at his workplace”.

He said further investigations revealed that the Nemangwele was accompanied by another man when he dropped off the vehicle on January 17, 2025 at about 10 pm.

Col Ledwaba said during preliminary investigations, police discovered bloodstains inside the vehicle, two empty rifle cartridges, three empty 9 mm pistol cartridges, one fragment of 9 mm ammunition, six live 9 mm rounds, two black 9 mm pistol magazines (one with 15 rounds and one empty), and a pair of black gloves.

He said further investigation led to the discovery of the body of the 29-year-old woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds, on January 22, 2025 at approximately 11:15 in the bushes along the N1 in Kromdraai, in Free State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the husband (Nemangwele), who was supposed to be travelling with the deceased, passed the Verkeerdevlei Toll Gate alone in the same vehicle on Friday, 17 January 2025. It was at the turn-off in Kromdraai where the woman’s body was discovered,” said Col Ledwaba.

“The provincial police commissioner for Limpopo, (Lt Gen Hadebe), has strongly condemned the senseless shooting that resulted in the tragic death of the woman.

“Police are searching for the suspect (Nemangwele) to assist in their investigation regarding the murder. Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the deceased’s husband, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Shuhani Rendani, on cell phone number +2782 414 6683, Crime Stop at +278600 10111, or via the MySAPS App”.

Source: Herald

