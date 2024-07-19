Rutendo Matinyarare Wanted in Zimbabwe and South Africa for Multiple Legal Cases

Spread the love

HARARE – Anti-sanctions activist Rutendo Matinyarare is facing multiple legal challenges in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has confirmed that Matinyarare is an accused person in a case under DR 26/06/2024, adding to his growing list of legal troubles.

In addition to the charges in Zimbabwe, Matinyarare has another pending case at Bulawayo Central police station under IR 2613. Reports indicate that Matinyarare has yet to respond to these allegations, raising concerns about his compliance with the legal system.

Matinyarare’s legal issues extend beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. A South African court recently found him guilty of contempt, resulting in a suspended sentence. This ruling underscores the severity of the charges against him.

Amid these legal battles, Matinyarare has reportedly made bold statements from South Africa, boasting about his whereabouts while enjoying a Malawi Shandi. His nonchalant attitude towards the pending police cases has alarmed legal authorities and the public, suggesting a lack of accountability and disregard for the law.

Given the serious nature of the accusations and Matinyarare’s apparent dismissive demeanor towards legal proceedings, his situation remains precarious. It is yet to be seen how law enforcement agencies in Zimbabwe and South Africa will address the outstanding cases against him and ensure justice is served.

The public is urged to contact the relevant authorities if they have any information regarding the whereabouts or activities of Rutendo Matinyarare to assist in resolving these legal matters promptly.

Source: Byo24

