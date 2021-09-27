Robbers get away with Land Rover Discovery, cash

TWO people were robbed of a Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle and cash in Harare while six other people including three shop attendants lost over US$4 000 to armed robbers in separate incidents in Masvingo.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting individuals and business people with cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since warned criminals involved in robbery cases that their days are numbered and the law will soon catch up with them.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on September 21, 2021, in Chisipite. Five suspects robbed the complainant aged 38 of US$21 000 cash and five cellphones,” he said.

He said police in Harare were also appealing for information that may assist in investigating another case of armed robbery which occurred on September 19, 2021, at Pagomo along the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road.

Three suspects attacked the victim aged 42 at his homestead and stole US$15 680 cash, Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle, 55-inch television, cellphones, and a laptop, among other valuables.

The stolen vehicle and television were recovered dumped in Chisipite.

Asst Comm Nyathi added, “Police in Masvingo are also investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on September 21, 2021, at Madamombe Business Centre, Chivi. Two suspects robbed three shop attendants a total of US$1000 and R 1000 cash as well as cellphones at Jaka, Asani and Mhonde shops.

“Meanwhile, Police in Chikato are investigating three robbery cases which occurred on September 2021 and September 21, 2021 at Victoria Ranch and Runyararo West, Masvingo. Seven suspects robbed three complainants a total of US$3 715 and cellphones on three different occasions,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information that might assist them with investigations can contact any nearest police station.