Registrar-General Masango arrested over vehicles scam

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Comssion (Zacc) has on Wednesday arrested Registrar-General Clement Masango on allegations of making an irregular purchase of vehicles for the Central Registry, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Masango was picked by police to assist with investigations and is detained at Mabelreign Police Station.

Masango’s arrest follows a government commissioned forensic audit and Zacc investigations instituted this week.

Already two vehicles have been impounded pending further investigations.

More To Follow…