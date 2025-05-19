Publishes List of Vehicles Caught Violating Traffic Lights in Harare CBD

Spread the love

Harare,- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released a list of 290 vehicles captured by the Electronic Traffic Management System violating traffic light regulations in Harare’s Central Business District.

In a press statement issued on 17 May 2025, the ZRP appealed to the owners of the listed vehicles to cooperate with ongoing investigations by reporting to the police within the next seven days. The statement emphasized that this initiative is part of efforts to enhance traffic law enforcement and maintain order on the roads.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has embraced Electronic Traffic Management and is appealing for cooperation from 290 motorists… The motorists or vehicle owners are urged to fully cooperate and assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country,” the statement read.

The police stressed that the advent of digital monitoring technologies signals the end of reckless driving in urban centers. “Drivers are reminded to be law-abiding citizens and collectively contribute towards road safety,” the ZRP noted.

Vehicle owners or those in possession of the listed vehicles are requested to present themselves at the ZRP National Traffic offices located at Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot). Alternatively, they may contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

The press statement was signed by Commissioner P. Nyathi, Chief Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations), representing the Commissioner-General of Police at Police General Headquarters.

Source – Byo24

