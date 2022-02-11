Prophet T Freddy Acquitted of rape

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy who has been facing allegations of rape and physical abuse has been cleared of any wrong doing.

In her ruling, a Harare magistrate, Gloria Takundwa said that the State failed to prove its case, The Herald reports.

In his defence T Freddy told the court that he had consensual s_exual intercourse with the alleged victim.

He said that the accusations arose after he sought to terminate their love relationship.

The man of cloth also denied assaulting the alleged victim at Moja Shopping Centre saying they never visited the place during the time they were in a relationship.

