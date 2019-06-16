Prophet Magaya in US$900k land scandal

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya has been sucked into a US$900 000 land scandal after buying a farm which was sold illegally.

Kalulu Farm located in Goromonzi, was sold to Prophet Magaya yet it had not been distributed under a deceased person’s estate.

This was exposed in a letter dated 7 June, 2019, written by Samukange Hungwe Attorneys on behalf of Nicholas Obert Mukomberanwa to the PHD leader.

The Mukomberanwa family through its lawyers is seeking to cancel the transaction and recover the farm.

Prophet Magaya was given until Tuesday to respond to the deceased family’s demands, failure of which legal action will be taken against him.

Lawyer Mr Everson Samukange wrote, “We understand that you are the current owners of a piece of land situated in the district of Goromonzi measuring 295,5847 hectares otherwise known as Kalulu Farm and you attend such ownership on the 30th of April 2018. You will recall that the said piece of land, Kalulu Farm was previously owned by the estate of the late Anderson Tichafa Mukomberanwa under DR No. 1256/05 and you purchased it from the estate.

“By reason of a Last Will and Testament of 19 February 2002 by the late Nicholas Obert Mukomberanwa, Kalulu Farm was included for distribution in his estate. His will has been accepted for administration purposes by the Master of High Court.”

Mr Samukange demanded that, “Our instructions are to therefore seek that your Deed of Transfer be reversed and attendant restitutions be afforded so that the farm is dealt with under DR 1839/15 as read together with DR 1256/05. In this connection, we write to inquire your attitude towards our client’s interests in Kalulu Farm, viz-a-viz your impugned tittle.”