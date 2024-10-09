Prophet Madungwe Sentenced for Traffic Offenses

Spread the love

HARARE, – Prophet Talent Madungwe (38) from Hatfield, Harare, was convicted by the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on two charges related to contravening the Road Traffic Act, including driving without a valid license and negligent driving.

The incident in question took place on August 6, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m. According to court documents, Madungwe was driving a Toyota Aqua from his home when he attempted a right turn and sideswiped a Nissan NP300 single cab traveling towards Harare’s Central Business District.

The collision occurred near a strip road next to Airport Road, resulting in minor damage to the Nissan’s load box. It was revealed in court that Madungwe was driving without a valid driver’s license at the time.

Following the court proceedings, Madungwe received a suspended sentence of four months’ imprisonment for the charge of driving without a valid license. This sentence will only be enforced if he commits another offense involving negligent driving within the next five years.

For the second charge, relating to negligent driving, Madungwe was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. However, three of these months were suspended on the condition of maintaining a clean record for five years. The remaining three months of the sentence were also suspended, provided that he completes 105 hours of community service.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe underscored the importance of adhering to traffic laws and emphasized its commitment to “combating crime and corruption” in the country.