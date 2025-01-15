Prof. Madhuku Highlights Complexities in Pursuit of Mnangagwa’s Third Term

Spread the love

HARARE – Constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku has dismissed the feasibility of a third presidential term for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, citing significant legal and procedural hurdles that would render such a move highly improbable.

Last year, Zanu-PF passed a resolution proposing a two-year term extension for Mnangagwa, aiming to stretch his tenure until 2030. Despite this, the President has repeatedly denied any intention to overstay his mandate.

Speaking to Open Parly, Madhuku underscored the intricate process required to amend the Constitution to facilitate a third term. The procedure, he explained, begins with the publication of a Bill to amend the Constitution, followed by a mandatory 90-day period for public debate. The Bill must then pass through Parliament, securing a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Finally, the proposed amendment would be subjected to a public referendum, where a majority vote would be required for approval.

Madhuku stressed that while Zanu-PF currently holds a two-thirds majority in Parliament, achieving such consensus cannot be taken for granted. Political dynamics, he argued, could shift during the legislative process, complicating efforts to secure the necessary votes.

“It cannot be assumed that since Zanu-PF has a two-thirds majority, they will automatically secure the required votes. Even if they do, the process doesn’t end there—it moves to a referendum,” Madhuku said.

He added that the referendum would effectively be a direct vote on Mnangagwa’s continued presidency, posing a significant challenge to the process.

“When it comes to the referendum, the question will be straightforward: Do you want the President to continue, or should he serve the constitutionally mandated 10 years? Many citizens, out of respect for the President, may feel he should step down after 10 years. So, calling the pursuit ‘possible’ might be too optimistic,” he said.

Madhuku also noted that any constitutional amendment would ultimately require the President’s approval and signature, further complicating the process.

“After all the legislative and public hurdles, the final step is for the President to sign the amendment into law. This means Mnangagwa himself would have to approve and endorse the extension of his own term,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Zanu-PF appears to be laying the groundwork for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency. The strategy reportedly involves three components: leveraging Zanu-PF’s parliamentary majority to initiate constitutional changes, collaborating with a splinter faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by self-appointed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, and mobilising grassroots support for a referendum.

Over the weekend, Mnangagwa hosted Zanu-PF legislators and members of Tshabangu’s CCC faction at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, signalling ongoing efforts to consolidate support for the initiative.

While the path to a third term is fraught with obstacles, Zanu-PF’s resolve to pursue this agenda reflects the high stakes in Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Whether the ruling party can navigate the legal and political minefield remains to be seen.

Source: NewsDay

