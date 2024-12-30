Prison officer dies in shooting at Supreme Court judge’s home

Spread the love

HARARE – A prison officer guarding the Harare home of a Supreme Court judge died after allegedly shooting himself, according to ZimLive.com report.

Agreement Ndhlera, 27, was found dead at Justice Felistus Chatukuta’s home in Mt Pleasant with a gunshot wound to the head at around 7 PM on December 24.

Police are treating his death as a suicide.

Ndhlera was allegedly in turmoil over a family dispute, a law enforcement source said.

It is unclear if Justice Chatukuta, appointed to the bench in October 2005, was home at the time.

Questions left for Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana had not been answered.

Judges typically have police guards at their homes but guard duties are sometimes shared with officers from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

