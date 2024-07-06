Police Vow to Uphold Law and Order Amid Alleged Unrest Plot

Spread the love

HARARE – National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi affirmed that the police would uphold their constitutional duties to maintain law and order, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal processes for any activities.

Allegations have surfaced that Western countries are sponsoring opposition and civic society plots to provoke civil unrest, aiming to disrupt Zimbabwe’s chairmanship at the upcoming SADC summit. Reports suggest that opposition leaders recently convened in a neighboring country to finalize these plans.

President Mnangagwa and Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere have highlighted the government’s awareness of attempts to instigate anarchy, assuring that law enforcement is prepared to apprehend those undermining national stability.

Recently, 78 CCC activists were arrested in Harare for holding an unsanctioned gathering intended for unlawful demonstrations. They are currently remanded in custody.

