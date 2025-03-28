Police to Impound Vehicles Without Number Plates Amid Crackdown on Illegal Ownership Transfers

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced a nationwide crackdown on vehicles without registration plates, warning that all such vehicles will be impounded until proper registration is completed.

In a statement issued on 28 March 2025, ZRP reminded motorists that driving an unregistered vehicle is a violation of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14). The police emphasised that the new measures apply to all vehicles, including family-owned, company-owned, and government vehicles.

The police also raised concerns over widespread irregularities in vehicle ownership transfers, noting that many cars are being sold multiple times without the necessary legal change of ownership.

“Police investigations have revealed a disturbing trend where a vehicle is sold to nearly five or seven people while still registered under the original owner’s name,” the statement read.

The ZRP warned that such cases often come to light when a vehicle is involved in criminal activities or traffic violations, making it difficult to track the responsible party. Law enforcement officials have pledged to follow up on all such cases and take legal action against those involved.

The ZRP has called on motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and ownership changes are processed within two weeks of sale, as per legal requirements. The police urged vehicle owners to cooperate, stating that these measures are necessary to maintain law and order on the country’s roads.

With immediate effect, all unregistered vehicles found on the roads will be impounded, and their release will only be granted upon full compliance with registration laws.

Motorists are advised to take the warning seriously as Zimbabwe tightens enforcement on vehicle registration and ownership transfers.

