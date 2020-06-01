Police summon Chamisa’s lawyer

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has summoned MDC lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu to present himself at the nearest police station.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa posted a tweet that, “Just been informed that Advocate Thabani Mpofu presented himself to the police in the company of Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa after indications that the police were looking for him. We are yet to be informed on the reasons behind all this.”

Mpofu became popular for representing MDC in the Presidential election petition which was handled by Chief Justice Luke Malaba and the constitutional court judges.

This is a developing story…