Police probe death of Zanu-PF officials in Nyatsime

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police have launched investigations into the death of two senior Zanu-PF officials in Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza with one of them alleged to have been poisoned, while the other reportedly succumbed to a stress-related illness after his house was recently burnt down by CCC supporters rampaging after the murder of a woman by a violent ex-boyfriend, now in custody.

The two officials are former Manyame district chairperson Tina Gweshe, who is suspected by family to have been poisoned after she attended a party last week, and George Murambatsvina, the Zanu-PF chairman for Nyatsime, whose house was set ablaze by CCC supporters in Nyatsime about a fortnight ago. Murambatsvina suffered serious injuries and stress from the violent attack.

In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have begun the investigations over the deaths of the two Zanu-PF officials, but now needed the results of the post mortems to ascertain the causes of the deaths.

“We are conducting investigations with a view to find out what exactly happened and we would like to urge the public to cooperate with the police,” he said. On the heavy police presence, Asst Comm Nyathi said, “There is need for police to maintain law and order especially considering what has happened and the investigations being conducted.”

The Herald yesterday visited the area where Zanu-PF supporters were still mourning their two leaders.

Senior party officials also visited the area where they handed over food and goods to the bereaved families.

Seke Constituency legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe also reiterated the need for peace and applauded police for ensuring that there is order in the area. Kashambe said he was saddened that after the CCC supporters had unleashed violence, they then lost one of their hard working senior party members.

“A few days ago we also lost another comrade, Gweshe who was also known as ‘Greenhouse’. As a party we have, however, then decided to donate food to the two families.

“I would also want applaud the unity that has been displayed between the party supporters in both the province and also at national level during this period. I would also want to thank you for maintaining peace. Even our President, ED Mnangagwa, has always emphasised the need for maintaining peace as we head towards the 2023 elections,” he said.