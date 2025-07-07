Police probe after Gwanda North MP is accused of rape at Harare lodge

Spread the love

HARARE – Gwanda North MP Desire Nkala has been accused of rape by a 37-year-old woman.

The incident allegedly took place on May 8 at a lodge in Harare. A police report was filed on July 5 at Harare Central Police Station.

The woman told police the Citizens Coalition for Change lawmaker called her by phone on May 5. The MP allegedly told her he wanted to thank her for the work she did campaigning for him in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

The MP, police were told, said he would take the woman shopping and they agreed to meet in Harare on May 8, 2025.

A police memo on the complaint, seen by ZimLive, states: “The accused person took the complainant and drove his motor vehicle to an unknown lodge in Harare CBD. On the same day, around 7PM after eating dinner, they went to bed and talked until 10PM.

“The accused person started caressing the complainant all over her body. She tried to stop him but he went on caressing her, forcibly taking off her clothes.

“The accused person then put on a condom and forcibly had sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent. The accused person left the complainant crying in the lodge and told her that he was going to sleep at an unnamed lodge where he had booked for himself.”

The alleged victim told police that she boarded a bus and returned to Gwanda the following morning.

She told police she narrated her experience to her sister, who informed other family members and they began deliberating on next course of action.

She returned to Harare on July 5 to file a police report. She was examined by doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Nkala told ZimLive: “I’m shocked at these allegations. I don’t know about any (accuser’s name), either during our campaign or any other period during the election.

“I never held any campaign activity with ladies, let alone inviting them for any meetings later on. This is a Zanu PF smear campaign to assassinate my character in the constituency.

“I’m yet to hear from the police and for now I prefer not to say much.”