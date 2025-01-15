Police Name Zimbabwean Teen Among Suspects in London Bus Murder

Spread the love

LONDON – Police Name Zimbabwean Teen Among Suspects in Woolwich Stabbing Investigation

Detectives in south-east London have identified two individuals, including a Zimbabwean national, as persons of interest in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa. The teenager was attacked aboard a 472 double-decker bus on Woolwich Church Street on 7 January, succumbing to his injuries shortly afterward.

The Metropolitan Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Zimbabwean Colin Chabikwa and 16-year-old Mosawar Zazi. Authorities have cautioned the public not to approach the pair but to immediately contact law enforcement if they are spotted.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics, and the London Air Ambulance, responded to the scene around 14:30 GMT following an alert raised by an officer on patrol. Despite their efforts, medics were unable to save Kelyan, who was pronounced dead shortly after the attack.

Community Impact and Police Response

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, leading the investigation, expressed gratitude to the Woolwich community for their cooperation and support.

“Kelyan’s death has deeply affected many in the community,” she said. “Officers have been undertaking increased weapons searches, reassurance patrols, and house-to-house inquiries. I know these can be disruptive, but they are vital, and your patience is appreciated.”

DCI Lee added that officers are working “around the clock” to apprehend those responsible for the tragedy.

Family and Tragic Circumstances

Kelyan’s mother, Mary Bokassa, described her son as a “very caring” young boy with a passion for football, drawing, and cooking. Speaking to BBC London, she revealed the challenges her son faced growing up.

“He had experienced extremely challenging times and was taken into care for a number of years,” Ms Bokassa said. She also disclosed that Kelyan had been groomed by gangs from the age of six, a harrowing reality that she had tried desperately to prevent.

“I feel hurt because I tried to prevent it. I’ve tried so many, so many times. I screamed it, I said, ‘My son is going to be killed,’” she said.

Context of Rising Knife Crime

Kelyan’s death is the latest in a series of knife crime incidents that have plagued the Woolwich area. Just three months earlier, 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell was fatally stabbed on Eglinton Road, less than a mile and a half from the site of Kelyan’s attack.

Daejaun’s death was one of 11 teenage homicides in London in 2024, underscoring the persistent issue of youth violence in the capital.

Public Appeal

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chabikwa and Zazi to come forward. This case highlights the pressing need for community vigilance and support in addressing the escalating violence among young people in London.

Source: BBC London

